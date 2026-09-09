Eye Opener Breakfast: Rise and Respond

Mark your calendar for the Chamber’s annual Eye Opener Community Breakfast! Join us September 10 at The Silo Event Center for a morning of networking and a special panel featuring local first responders. Doors open at 7:00 AM, with the program beginning at 7:30 AM. Come make connections, enjoy breakfast, and hear from those who rise and respond every day.

Register here: https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/eye…

