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Eye Opener Breakfast: Rise and Respond

Eye Opener Breakfast: Rise and Respond

Mark your calendar for the Chamber’s annual Eye Opener Community Breakfast! Join us September 10 at The Silo Event Center for a morning of networking and a special panel featuring local first responders. Doors open at 7:00 AM, with the program beginning at 7:30 AM. Come make connections, enjoy breakfast, and hear from those who rise and respond every day.

Register here: https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/eye…

The Silo
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
http://www.ChristianCountyChamber.com/
The Silo
110 John Rives Road
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-632-6230