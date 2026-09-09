Eye Opener Breakfast: Rise and Respond
Eye Opener Breakfast: Rise and Respond
Mark your calendar for the Chamber’s annual Eye Opener Community Breakfast! Join us September 10 at The Silo Event Center for a morning of networking and a special panel featuring local first responders. Doors open at 7:00 AM, with the program beginning at 7:30 AM. Come make connections, enjoy breakfast, and hear from those who rise and respond every day.
Register here: https://business.christiancountychamber.com/…/eye…
The Silo
07:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Chamber of Commerce
(270) 885-9096
chamber@christiancountychamber.com
The Silo
110 John Rives RoadHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-632-6230