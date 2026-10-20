FNB 6th Annual Glowing Graves Parade

FNB Bank is excited to announce the 6th annual Glowing Graves Halloween Parade will take place in Mayfield on Saturday, October 24th at 6:30 PM. The parade is sponsored by FNB Bank and the Mayfield Rotary Club.

Registration to participate in the Glowing Graves Halloween Parade is now underway. Businesses, non-profits, civic groups, student groups, church groups, local farms and more are encouraged to participate and throw out candy, glow sticks, and other family-friendly giveaways to community members.

The Registration Form can be submitted online at: https://growwithfnb.com/glowing-graves/ The deadline to submit your completed Registration Form is Wednesday, October 14th, 2026.

Parade Route:

The parade starts on 7th Street (near court square) and will turn East in front of FNB’s Mayfield Main Office onto East Broadway. The parade will then turn South onto South 6th/Paris Road.

The parade will then continue South until it turns East onto Douthitt St. The parade will end at Mayfield High School.

FNB Bank, Member FDIC.

