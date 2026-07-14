Forgotten Spirits: Paducah's Contributions to Bourbon is a new downtown guided walking tour that focuses on Paducah's rich connections to the bourbon industry. Participants will learn the history of bourbon brands connected to Paducah, their founders, and the contributions of African Americans and Jewish and Italian immigrants who helped build Paducah's bourbon industry.

Walk in the footsteps of Isaac Wolfe Bernheim, Joseph Friedman, John Keiler, Leslie B. Samuels, and Bill Samuels, whose iconic bourbon brands still dominate shelves today. The 0.7 mile low-intensity tour is 60 minutes, wheelchair accessible, and features nine stops along the scenic streets of Paducah's downtown and riverfront.

Please arrive 10 to 15 minutes early to check in or purchase your tickets. Participants are allowed to carry an alcohol beverage purchased from a downtown established per Paducah's Entertainment Destination Center. For more information please visit http://paducahky.gov/entertainment-destination-center.

Tours go on rain or shine, please dress for the weather. In the event of severe weather, we will contact you to reschedule.

