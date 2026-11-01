Four Rivers Behavioral Health Art for Healing

You’re invited to join us to get ready for the holidays in downtown Paducah with Four Rivers Behavioral Health Foundation’s Art for Healing Auction and Wellness Event. This event will be going on at the same time as some of the holiday open houses downtown. Make us part of your holiday shopping and support local artists for a great cause.

The event will benefit the Four Rivers Behavioral Health Charitable Foundation. Art for Healing is a community celebration that brings together local artists, organizations, businesses, advocates, and community members to promote mental wellness, inspire hope, and raise awareness about the importance of accessible mental health services. Through art and connection, we aim to create a welcoming space where individuals and families can learn about resources that support overall health and well-being. The main attraction of the event will be a silent art auction featuring client created pieces and a live auction at 12:00 P.M. featuring unique works created by local artists. In addition to community partner vendors, there will be activities for all ages including face and pumpkin painting.

Plus, there will be a 24” x 36” oil painting by local artist Tommy Fletcher that will completed LIVE at the event and raffled off. Raffle tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased at the event or at Four Rivers Behavioral Health prior.

