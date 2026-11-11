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Free Meal with Men 2 Be

Free Meal with Men 2 Be

Next Friday, November 13, come enjoy a free meal with Men 2 Be! You are welcome to take your meal to go or stay and share a meal with the gentlemen of Men 2 Be.

While the meal is free, we are always grateful for donations of any amount. Your support helps us continue community outreach and provide meaningful programming for the young men we serve.

Challenge House #7
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Men 2 B Inc.
270-348-4753
men2beinc20@gmail.com
https://men2beinc.org/
Challenge House #7
1605 Phelps Avenue
Hopkinsville, Kentucky