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Freedom Fest: 5th Annual Paducah Juneteenth Celebration

Freedom Fest: 5th Annual Paducah Juneteenth Celebration

Join us on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum for Paducah’s 5th Annual Juneteenth: Freedom Fest, a community celebration honoring the freedom and resilience of Black Americans. This year’s festivities feature live performances from Nashville artists, bringing great music to the heart of Paducah on one of the most significant days in American history. All are welcome.

National Quilt Museum
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Paducah-McCracken County NAACP
paducahNAACP@gmail.com
270-519-5391
https://www.paducahnaacp.com/
National Quilt Museum
215 Jefferson Street
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org
http://www.quiltmuseum.org/