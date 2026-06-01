Freedom Fest: 5th Annual Paducah Juneteenth Celebration
Freedom Fest: 5th Annual Paducah Juneteenth Celebration
Join us on the lawn of the National Quilt Museum for Paducah’s 5th Annual Juneteenth: Freedom Fest, a community celebration honoring the freedom and resilience of Black Americans. This year’s festivities feature live performances from Nashville artists, bringing great music to the heart of Paducah on one of the most significant days in American history. All are welcome.
National Quilt Museum
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP
paducahNAACP@gmail.com
270-519-5391
National Quilt Museum
215 Jefferson StreetPaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 442-8856
info@quiltmuseum.org