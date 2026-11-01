Friends of the McCracken County Public Library Fall Book Sale

Friday Nov. 6th 9am to 6pm and Saturday November 7th 9am to 12pm at St Paul Lutheran Church - Paducah, KY

Over 15,000 books and audiovisual materials will be available for purchase at the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library Summer and Winter sales. Hardback and trade paperback books will be offered for $2.00 and regular paperback books for 50 cents. DVDs and audiobooks will be offered for $1.00 each. Special edition books will be priced individually.

Sale proceeds benefit the McCracken County Public Library collection development and services. Library administration has used some of the thousands of dollars donated by the Friends to improve information access as well as enhancing the library’s summer reading programs. The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library have been holding Book Sales to benefit the Library for over 30 years.

Sale attendees will have the opportunity to join the Friends of McCracken County Public Library at the book sale. Membership forms are also available at the library’s service desks and here on this website.

Friends of the McCracken County Public Library accept cash, check, and major credit cards (minimum charge of $10) for purchases.

Volunteers are always needed. Join the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library to find out how you can help today!

For more info contact the Friends of the Library on Facebook

