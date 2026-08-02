GCPL Book Rant

If you want to hoot and holler about your literary opinion, join us on August 14th!

Are you feeling passionate about a book you despised? What about a book you loved? What about a controversial genre, or author? The movie was better than the book? Do you miss making powerpoints? Do you want to argue? Do you want to argue AND have junk food? Come to BOOK RANT! Powerpoints, poster boards, and passionate speeches are ENCOURAGED. Present your case, let the arguments commence, bring your laptop, your phone, a flash drive, or a file to send if you’re making a presentation, so that we can put it on the big screen! If you want to bring poster boards, do that instead! We will have junk food to fuel our cases, and you might leave with a new frenemy!

