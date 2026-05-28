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GCPL Community Education Home Maintenance Class

GCPL Community Education Home Maintenance Class

We are excited to announce a free community class on basic home maintenance at the Graves County Public Library. Learn about electrical, plumbing, HVAC, pest and appliance info beginning at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room. Thanks to Mayfield LTRG for helping with this class.

Graves County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org