GCPL Community Education Home Maintenance Class
GCPL Community Education Home Maintenance Class
We are excited to announce a free community class on basic home maintenance at the Graves County Public Library. Learn about electrical, plumbing, HVAC, pest and appliance info beginning at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room. Thanks to Mayfield LTRG for helping with this class.
Graves County Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911