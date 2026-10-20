© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GCPL Community Read with Author Bobbie Ann Mason

GCPL Community Read with Author Bobbie Ann Mason

BOBBIE ANN MASON AT GRAVES COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY – OCTOBER 24TH AT 2PM!

The Girl in the Blue Beret is available now on audiobook on Hoopla, read along with us- or if you’ve read it before, even better! Light refreshments will be served, be ready for an afternoon of literary discussion and appreciation.

Graves County Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org