GCPL Community Read with Author Bobbie Ann Mason
GCPL Community Read with Author Bobbie Ann Mason
BOBBIE ANN MASON AT GRAVES COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY – OCTOBER 24TH AT 2PM!
The Girl in the Blue Beret is available now on audiobook on Hoopla, read along with us- or if you’ve read it before, even better! Light refreshments will be served, be ready for an afternoon of literary discussion and appreciation.
Graves County Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911