GCPL Live Online Author Talks: Where the Paletero Man Goes: A Journey of Neighborhood, Music, and Art (English)

Grab a pocketful of change and get ready to dance down the street! Join us for an energetic conversation as we celebrate the joy of community and summer fun with Latin GRAMMY-winning musician Lucky Diaz, author of the sensational bilingual picture book, Paletero Man.

What’s the best way to cool off on a hot summer day? Run quick and find Paletero José!

Follow along with our narrator as he passes through his busy neighborhood in search of the Paletero Man. But when he finally catches up with him, our narrator’s pockets are empty. Oh no! What happened to his dinero? It will take the help of the entire community to get the tasty treat now.

Inspired by the vibrant rhythms of Los Angeles and Diaz’s own hit song, this beautiful story invites readers into a sun-drenched neighborhood where the ring of a bell means the best treat of the day is just around the corner.

Register today and discover how we can all bring a little more sweetness and community spirit into our daily lives!

Please note that we will be hosting Lucky Diaz twice on this date, once in Spanish and in English. Be sure that you are registering for your preferred format.

