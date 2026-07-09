GCPL Silent Book Club
GCPL Silent Book Club
Join us for our July meeting of Silent Book Club, on July 14th at 5:30-7pm. SBC is always on the second Tuesday of the month, showing up to read quietly is all you have to do to join! Mocktails & a small surprise await you (stickers, or vintage bookmarks!) See you there!
Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911