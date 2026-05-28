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GCPL Summer Reading Kickoff Party

GCPL Summer Reading Kickoff Party

A double feature program! Adults & Teens- come enjoy a summer reading KICKOFF PARTY! We will have ice cream sundaes, paleontology and archaeology themed dig activities and experiments inside, AND you grab a backyard bingo card, head outside and play some nature bingo! One bingo prize per person, while supplies last!

Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org