GCPL Summer Reading Kickoff Party
GCPL Summer Reading Kickoff Party
A double feature program! Adults & Teens- come enjoy a summer reading KICKOFF PARTY! We will have ice cream sundaes, paleontology and archaeology themed dig activities and experiments inside, AND you grab a backyard bingo card, head outside and play some nature bingo! One bingo prize per person, while supplies last!
Graves County Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Public Library
270-247-2911
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911