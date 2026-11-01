Generations Adult Day Center Mocktail 5K Sip and Run
Generations Adult Day Center Mocktail 5K Sip and Run
The Mocktail Guy presents the 5K Sip & Run, Walk or Roll, benefiting Generations Adult Day Service
Join us November 7 at the Doran Arboretum for an all-abilities 5K and 1-mile fun run.
Mocktail samples every half mile
A mocktail at the finish for every registered runner
Food trucks after the race
A golden mocktail trophy for the first-place man and woman
The Doran Arboretum MSU
07:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
The Doran Arboretum MSU
HickoMurray, Kentucky 42071