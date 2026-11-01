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Generations Adult Day Center Mocktail 5K Sip and Run

Generations Adult Day Center Mocktail 5K Sip and Run

The Mocktail Guy presents the 5K Sip & Run, Walk or Roll, benefiting Generations Adult Day Service

Join us November 7 at the Doran Arboretum for an all-abilities 5K and 1-mile fun run.

Mocktail samples every half mile

A mocktail at the finish for every registered runner

Food trucks after the race

A golden mocktail trophy for the first-place man and woman

The Doran Arboretum MSU
07:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
The Doran Arboretum MSU
Hicko
Murray, Kentucky 42071
https://www.murraystate.edu/academics/CollegesDepartments/HutsonSchoolOfAgriculture/TheArboretumatMurrayState/index.aspx