Generations Adult Day Center Mocktail 5K Sip and Run

The Mocktail Guy presents the 5K Sip & Run, Walk or Roll, benefiting Generations Adult Day Service

Join us November 7 at the Doran Arboretum for an all-abilities 5K and 1-mile fun run.

Mocktail samples every half mile

A mocktail at the finish for every registered runner

Food trucks after the race

A golden mocktail trophy for the first-place man and woman

