George Coon Public Library Adult Craft Time
George Coon Public Library Adult Craft Time
Come to library on your own or bring friends to our monthly Craft Time event. We have a craft picked out and all the supplies are provided. Just make sure to sign-up. This is a recurring event and takes place on the last Thursday of each month.
George Coon Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
George Coon Public Library
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com
George Coon Public Library
114 S. Harrison StreetPrinceton, Kentucky 42445
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com