George Coon Public Library Halloween Trivia Night
George Coon Public Library Halloween Trivia Night
Victory belongs to the wise!
Get a team of up to 4 together or sign up on your own and be put on a team for the library's Trivia Night.
Refreshments, Prizes, and Fun!
Must Call (270) 365-2884 to sign up!
George Coon Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
George Coon Public Library
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com
George Coon Public Library
114 S. Harrison StreetPrinceton, Kentucky 42445
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com