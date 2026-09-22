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George Coon Public Library Halloween Trivia Night

George Coon Public Library Halloween Trivia Night

Victory belongs to the wise!

Get a team of up to 4 together or sign up on your own and be put on a team for the library's Trivia Night.

Refreshments, Prizes, and Fun!

Must Call (270) 365-2884 to sign up!

George Coon Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

George Coon Public Library
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com
http://www.georgecoonpubliclibrary.com/
George Coon Public Library
114 S. Harrison Street
Princeton, Kentucky 42445
(270) 365-2884
georgecoonlibrary@gmail.com
http://www.georgecoonpubliclibrary.com/