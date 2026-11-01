George Coon Public Library Story Time

Join us for songs, a story, a craft and other activities for children 5 years old and under. No registration required.

Disclaimer(s)

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

This program is designed for children and accompanying adults. Please plan to attend and be engaged with your child for this program. Drop offs will not be permitted.

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

We often take photographs during library events. Please let a staff member at the event know if you do not want us to publish photos of your child.

