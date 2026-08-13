GoblinCon UFO and Paranormal Expo
GoblinCon UFO and Paranormal Expo
GoblinCon UFO and Paranormal Expo is a 2-day exposition celebrating the anniversary of The Kelly/Hopkinsville Goblin and all things paranormal! Featuring over 70 vendors and interactive exhibits, engaging talks from renowned speakers, participate in educational workshops, and enjoy captivating panels covering paranormal topics from aliens to ghosts to bigfoot.
James E. Bruce Convention Center
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
James E. Bruce Convention Center
303 Conference Center DriveHopkinsville, Kentucky