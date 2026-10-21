Gordon Park Fish Fry Fundraiser

LAST fish Fry for this year! Be sure to make it out to enjoy delicious fish with all the trimmings! ALL proceeds go to the upkeep of the park.

Speaking of the park, how many have enjoyed watching the children or grandchildren play on the playground equipment, or walked the walking trail, or just sat and listened to the sounds of small townspeople enjoying all the park offers? So please come support our park!

We will also have a Silent Cake Auction. Auction begins at 4:30 and ends at 6:30. The total amount of the cakes is all give to the upkeep of the park.

Your support is greatly appreciated!!!

Dinner Includes: Fried Fish, Coleslaw, French Fries,White Beans, Hush Puppies, Dessert and Drink

Cash or Check Only

