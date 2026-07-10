Grass Volleyball Night in Noble Park (ages 13 and older)
Grass Volleyball Night in Noble Park (ages 13 and older)
Grass Volleyball Night in Noble Park is for volleyball players of all ability levels. A grass volleyball court will be installed on the outfield of Noble Park Baseball Field 6, and open play will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is free to participate, and players can register on site. Players must be at least 13 years of age.
Bob Noble Park
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508