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Graves County Cooperative Extension Air Fryer Program

Graves County Cooperative Extension Air Fryer Program

What’s all the buzz about air fryers?

Whether you already own one or you’re wondering if it’s worth the counter space, join us for this Air Fryer Informational Program!

Kelly Alsip, McCracken County FCS Agent, will break down how air fryers work, explore the pros and cons, and help you decide if this popular kitchen appliance is right for you.

Call 270-247-2334 to RSVP for November 17th at 10AM!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/