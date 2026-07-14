Graves County Cooperative Extension Canning Class
Graves County Cooperative Extension Canning Class
Preserve the flavors of the season!
This FREE hands-on Canning Class is where you’ll learn safe techniques, food preservation tips and leave with the confidence to stock your pantry with homemade goodness! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, this class is for you!!
Register today at 270-247-2334 or direct message the Extension Office to sign up!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu