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Graves County Cooperative Extension Canning Class

Graves County Cooperative Extension Canning Class

Preserve the flavors of the season!

This FREE hands-on Canning Class is where you’ll learn safe techniques, food preservation tips and leave with the confidence to stock your pantry with homemade goodness! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, this class is for you!!

Register today at 270-247-2334 or direct message the Extension Office to sign up!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/