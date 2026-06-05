Graves County Cooperative Extension Chunky Knit Blanket Class
Graves County Cooperative Extension Chunky Knit Blanket Class
Get cozy and creative at the Chunky Knit Blanket Workshop!
Join instructor Erin Tobey on Saturday, June 20th from 2–5 PM as she walks you through creating your very own chunky knit blanket, no experience needed!
Sign up at the link below!
https://chunkyknitparty.com/event/graves-county-0620/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu