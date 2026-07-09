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Graves County Cooperative Extension Greeting Card Classes

Graves County Cooperative Extension Greeting Card Classes

July Greeting Card Classes!!!

Rustic Legend Simple Stories Kits for this Thursday, 10AM or 5:30PM.

8 cards with additional ribbon, embellishments, stamped images, envelopes + a bonus project!

$15 at the door!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/