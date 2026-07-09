Graves County Cooperative Extension Greeting Card Classes
Graves County Cooperative Extension Greeting Card Classes
July Greeting Card Classes!!!
Rustic Legend Simple Stories Kits for this Thursday, 10AM or 5:30PM.
8 cards with additional ribbon, embellishments, stamped images, envelopes + a bonus project!
$15 at the door!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu