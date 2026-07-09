Graves County Cooperative Extension July No Frills Crop

Refresh your creativity with No Frills Crop!

Whether you’re scrapbooking, card-making, or working on any other project, this is the perfect setting to focus and get creative!

July 10 (10AM-12AM) + 11 (8AM-8PM)

Meals are not provided

$5 for one or both days | money collected will be given back in Simple Stories products

Space is limited – Call 270-559-0929 to RSVP or ask to be a vender!