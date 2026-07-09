Graves County Cooperative Extension July No Frills Crop
Graves County Cooperative Extension July No Frills Crop
Refresh your creativity with No Frills Crop!
Whether you’re scrapbooking, card-making, or working on any other project, this is the perfect setting to focus and get creative!
July 10 (10AM-12AM) + 11 (8AM-8PM)
Meals are not provided
$5 for one or both days | money collected will be given back in Simple Stories products
Space is limited – Call 270-559-0929 to RSVP or ask to be a vender!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu