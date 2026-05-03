Graves County Cooperative Extension Mother’s Day Charcuterie

Flowers are nice but cheese and snacks might be better

Join Day Charcuterie for a Mother’s Day Charcuterie Class where you’ll learn how to build a beautiful (and delicious) board perfect for celebrating Mom! Whether you bring your mom, a friend or come treat yourself, you’ll leave with new skills and a board worth showing off!

Spots are limited, be sure to grab yours before they fill up!

RSVP + $50 fee by May 1 to the Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Office.