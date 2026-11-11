Graves County Cooperative Extension No Frills Crop
Graves County Cooperative Extension No Frills Crop
Register to join Mari Ward for another No-Frills Crop Weekend at the Graves County Extension Office on November 13th & 14th!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
12:00 PM - 11:55 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu