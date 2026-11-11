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Graves County Cooperative Extension No Frills Crop

Graves County Cooperative Extension No Frills Crop

Register to join Mari Ward for another No-Frills Crop Weekend at the Graves County Extension Office on November 13th & 14th!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
12:00 PM - 11:55 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/