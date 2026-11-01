Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Chunky Knit Party

Get cozy and creative at the Chunky Knit Party Workshop!

Join instructor Erin Tobey on Saturday, November 7th from 4-7 PM as she walks you through creating your very own chunky knit blanket, no experience needed!

Reserve your seat! $85 includes 1:1 instruction and your blanket kit!

November 7th from 4-7 PM | Ages 12+ (minors must be with an adult)

Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!

