© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Chunky Knit Party

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Chunky Knit Party

Get cozy and creative at the Chunky Knit Party Workshop!

Join instructor Erin Tobey on Saturday, November 7th from 4-7 PM as she walks you through creating your very own chunky knit blanket, no experience needed!

Reserve your seat! $85 includes 1:1 instruction and your blanket kit!
November 7th from 4-7 PM | Ages 12+ (minors must be with an adult)

Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/