Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Chunky Knit Party
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service Chunky Knit Party
Get cozy and creative at the Chunky Knit Party Workshop!
Join instructor Erin Tobey on Saturday, November 7th from 4-7 PM as she walks you through creating your very own chunky knit blanket, no experience needed!
Reserve your seat! $85 includes 1:1 instruction and your blanket kit!
November 7th from 4-7 PM | Ages 12+ (minors must be with an adult)
Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu