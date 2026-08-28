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Graves County Extension It’s the Great Pumpkin Story Walk Trick or Treat

Graves County Extension It’s the Great Pumpkin Story Walk Trick or Treat

Oh Great Pumpkin, we’ve been waiting for you!
We’ve got pumpkins to find, stories to follow, and candy to collect! Grab your favorite costume and join us for a night that’s sure to be gourd-geous! Celebrate 60 years of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with us!
October 29 at 4:30-6PM
Every family will receive one book to take home!
Graves County Extension Office | 4200 State Route 45 N, Mayfield

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/