Graves County Extension It’s the Great Pumpkin Story Walk Trick or Treat

Oh Great Pumpkin, we’ve been waiting for you!

We’ve got pumpkins to find, stories to follow, and candy to collect! Grab your favorite costume and join us for a night that’s sure to be gourd-geous! Celebrate 60 years of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with us!

October 29 at 4:30-6PM

Every family will receive one book to take home!

Graves County Extension Office | 4200 State Route 45 N, Mayfield