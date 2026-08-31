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Graves County Extension Office Halloween Charcuterie Class

Graves County Extension Office Halloween Charcuterie Class

Spooky, snacky, and scary good!

Join us for Halloween Charcuterie and learn all the tricks for creating a frightfully fun spread filled with festive meats, cheeses, fruits, treats & more!

Thursday, October 29 at 6:00PM
$50 fee | register by October 23
Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/