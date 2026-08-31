Graves County Extension Office Halloween Charcuterie Class
Graves County Extension Office Halloween Charcuterie Class
Spooky, snacky, and scary good!
Join us for Halloween Charcuterie and learn all the tricks for creating a frightfully fun spread filled with festive meats, cheeses, fruits, treats & more!
Thursday, October 29 at 6:00PM
$50 fee | register by October 23
Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu