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Graves County Extension Office Small Business Bash

Graves County Extension Office Small Business Bash

It’s time for another Small Business Bash!! Join us at the Graves County Extension Office for a day of Treats, Shopping, & Fun!!
This is our BIGGEST one yet! You won’t want to miss it–please invite your friends & help spread the word!

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/