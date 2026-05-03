Greenway Trail Fun Run
Greenway Trail Fun Run
Join us Thursday, May 7th at the Greenway Trail Fun Run. This is a free event for all ages, bring the whole family! Registration starts at 5:30 pm and the Fun Run will begin at 6:00 pm. For more information contact the Paducah Parks and Recreation office at (270)444-8508. We look forward to seeing you there!
Bob Noble Park
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Paducah Parks & Rec Department
(270)444-8508
parkinfo@paducahky.gov
Bob Noble Park
2801 Park AvenuePaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-8508