We're halfway to Lower Town!

Join us at Dry Ground Brewing Company on Wednesday, November 25, for Halfway to Lower Town, a free evening of creativity, community, and live music from The Picket Bros.!

Halfway to Lower Town is a chance to come together, celebrate what makes the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival special, and build excitement for May 7-8, 2027.

Interested in participating as an artist or vendor? Want to learn more about sponsorship or volunteer opportunities? We'd love to meet you, answer questions, and help you get involved!

Or just come enjoy some great live music, catch up with friends, and spend the night before Thanksgiving with us!

Event Details:

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

7:00 PM

Dry Ground Brewing Company

Paducah, Kentucky

Free admission. Donations encouraged.

Your support helps keep the Lower Town Arts & Music Festival free and accessible to the community.

It takes a village to bring the festival to life, and we'd love for you to be part of it!

Learn more about LTAMF 2027 at http://ltamf.com/