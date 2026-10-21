Halloween AG. Adventures
Halloween AG. Adventures
JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL CCHS FFA HALLOWEEN AG. ADVENTURES!!!
Join us October 29th from 4:30pm – 7:00pm at the Western Kentucky Fairgrounds. We will have local food vendors, costume contests, petting zoos, game booths, and most importantly . . . FREE CANDY! Show up and out in your Halloween spirit with us!
West KY State Fairgrounds
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Christian County Schools
West KY State Fairgrounds
2810 Richard StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-885-5237