HCC YMCA Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat: A Night of Community, Fellowship & Fall Fun!

The Hopkinsville Family YMCA invites you to join us for our annual Trunk or Treat on October 25th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and enjoy an evening filled with Halloween fun, sweet treats, and festive fall spirit! This is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, build connections, and enjoy fellowship with friends, neighbors, and YMCA families.

We look forward to creating fun memories, sharing smiles, and celebrating the season together!

Date: Sunday, October 25th

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Hopkinsville Family YMCA

Come for the candy, stay for the community and fellowship! We can’t wait to see you there!

With excitement,

Hopkinsville Family YMCA

Bringing People Together Through Community and Fellowship!

