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HCC YMCA Trunk or Treat

HCC YMCA Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat: A Night of Community, Fellowship & Fall Fun!

The Hopkinsville Family YMCA invites you to join us for our annual Trunk or Treat on October 25th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and enjoy an evening filled with Halloween fun, sweet treats, and festive fall spirit! This is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, build connections, and enjoy fellowship with friends, neighbors, and YMCA families.

We look forward to creating fun memories, sharing smiles, and celebrating the season together!

Date: Sunday, October 25th
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Hopkinsville Family YMCA

Come for the candy, stay for the community and fellowship! We can’t wait to see you there!

With excitement,
Hopkinsville Family YMCA
Bringing People Together Through Community and Fellowship!

Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
270-887-5382
http://www.hopkinsvilleymca.org
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
7805 Eagle Way
Hopkinsville , Kentucky 42240
270-887-5382
http://www.hopkinsvilleymca.org