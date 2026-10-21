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HCCPL Author Talk and Seminar: Henry Snorton III

HCCPL Author Talk and Seminar: Henry Snorton III

“From Henry Snorton III the ‘Startup Guru,’ ‘God, Entrepreneurs of the Bible, and You’ connects scripture, entrepreneurship, and biblical ideas to business ownership.”
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Copies of book will be available for purchase. Book signing will
follow immediately after seminar.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/