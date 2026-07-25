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HCCPL Basic Spanish Class

HCCPL Basic Spanish Class

Instructor Martha Steil will lead this beginner’s spanish class for adults. This five-week course is fast paced. students are expected to attend all five sessions.
Class Dates: Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, and Sept. 14.
Registration required.
To register —> https://forms.gle/75JfU5dEh2KwsWRQ7

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Sep 14, 2026.
Monday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/