HCCPL Basic Spanish Class
HCCPL Basic Spanish Class
Instructor Martha Steil will lead this beginner’s spanish class for adults. This five-week course is fast paced. students are expected to attend all five sessions.
Class Dates: Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, and Sept. 14.
Registration required.
To register —> https://forms.gle/75JfU5dEh2KwsWRQ7
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Sep 14, 2026.
Monday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Monday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262