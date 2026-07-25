HCCPL Basic Spanish Class

Instructor Martha Steil will lead this beginner’s spanish class for adults. This five-week course is fast paced. students are expected to attend all five sessions.

Class Dates: Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 17, Aug. 31, and Sept. 14.

Registration required.

To register —> https://forms.gle/75JfU5dEh2KwsWRQ7

