HCCPL Books and Treats

During “Books and Treats,” Oct. 30, guests are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat while exploring our Storywalk along the Greenway Trail near the library.

After filling your candy bag, join us in the Children’s Area for crafts, refreshments, and a free book to take home!

This program is for children ages five and younger.

“Books and Treats” is provided by Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library.

*** FREE BOOKS***

Every month, Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library sends free books to children through the mail. To qualify, children must be younger than five years old and live within Christian County. To register a child, visit https://tinyurl.com/2z35kb35.

For more information, call 270-887-4262.

