HCCPL Books and Treats
HCCPL Books and Treats
During “Books and Treats,” Oct. 30, guests are invited to dress up and trick-or-treat while exploring our Storywalk along the Greenway Trail near the library.
After filling your candy bag, join us in the Children’s Area for crafts, refreshments, and a free book to take home!
This program is for children ages five and younger.
“Books and Treats” is provided by Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library.
*** FREE BOOKS***
Every month, Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Imagination Library sends free books to children through the mail. To qualify, children must be younger than five years old and live within Christian County. To register a child, visit https://tinyurl.com/2z35kb35.
For more information, call 270-887-4262.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262