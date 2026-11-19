This month we are reading “This Is Not About Us,” by Allegra Goodman for Books at the Bar. We will next meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Hopkinsville Brewing Co., 102 E. Fifth St.

A limited number of copies of the book are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk.

Books at the Bar is a casual book discussion group for readers ages 18 and older. Didn’t finish the book? No problem. Didn’t like the book? You probably aren’t the only one! Want to share your big feelings about a different book? We are all ears.

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Was this just a brief skirmish, or the beginning of a thirty-year feud? In the Rubinstein family, it could go either way.

When their beloved sister passes away, Sylvia and Helen Rubinstein are unmoored. A misunderstanding about apple cake turns into a decade of stubborn silence. Busy with their own lives—divorces, dating, career setbacks, college applications, bat mitzvahs and ballet recitals—their children do not want to get involved. As for their grandchildren? Impossible.

With This Is Not About Us, master storyteller Allegra Goodman—whose prior collection was heralded as “one of the most astute and engaging books about American family life” (The Boston Globe)—returns to the form and subject that endeared her to legions of readers. Sharply observed and laced with humor, This Is Not About Us is a story of growing up and growing old, the weight of parental expectations, and the complex connection between sisters—a big-hearted book about the love that binds a family across generations.

