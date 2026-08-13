HCCPL Books at the Bar: You Deserve To Know

“Neighbors Gwen, Aimee, and Lisa share more than playdates and coffee mornings on their tranquil street in East Bethesda. They confide their deepest secrets, navigate the challenges of motherhood together, and provide a support system that seems unbreakable.

But when Gwen’s husband is found murdered after one of their weekly Friday night dinners, the peaceful quiet of their cul-de-sac shatters. The seemingly idyllic world of the three close-knit mom friends becomes a web of deception, betrayal, and revenge.”

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This month we are reading “You Deserve to Know,” by Aggie Blum Thompson for Books at the Bar. We will next meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Hopkinsville Brewing Co., 102 E. Fifth St.

A limited number of copies of the book are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk.

Books at the Bar is a casual book discussion group for readers ages 18 and older. Didn’t finish the book? No problem. Didn’t like the book? You probably aren’t the only one! Want to share your big feelings about a different book? We are all ears.

