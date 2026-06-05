HCCPL Comic Book Workshop

Generate a comic together in real time by working with “Do Art Productions.” For ages 11 and older.

WHEN: 4-5 p.m. June 12

WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.

Registration required. Register here — https://forms.gle/d1KcqYH5ewM2ttoY8

This special event is part of HCCPL’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story.” For registration, reading logs and a complete schedule of events, visit https://hccpl.org/elementor-3174/.

