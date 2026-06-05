HCCPL Comic Book Workshop
HCCPL Comic Book Workshop
Generate a comic together in real time by working with “Do Art Productions.” For ages 11 and older.
WHEN: 4-5 p.m. June 12
WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
Registration required. Register here — https://forms.gle/d1KcqYH5ewM2ttoY8
This special event is part of HCCPL’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth a Story.” For registration, reading logs and a complete schedule of events, visit https://hccpl.org/elementor-3174/.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262