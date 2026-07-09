HCCPL Dark Reads Book Discussion Group: Beautiful Ugly
HCCPL Dark Reads Book Discussion Group: Beautiful Ugly
Dark Reads Book Discussion Group will next meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 16 at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
This month’s selection is “Beautiful Ugly,” by Alice Feeney. A limited number of copies are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk. For ages 18 and older.
Dark Reads Book Discussion Group is dedicated to reading thriller, mystery, horror and true crime genres.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262