HCCPL Dark Reads: Itch
HCCPL Dark Reads: Itch
Dark Reads Book Discussion Group will next meet 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hopkinsville-Christian Co. Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
This month’s selection is “Itch,” by Gemma Amor.
A limited number of copies are available for check out at the HCCPL Front Desk. For ages 18 and older.
Dark Reads Book Discussion Group is dedicated to reading thriller, mystery, horror and true crime genres.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262