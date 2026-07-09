HCCPL DIY Dino Tote Bags
HCCPL DIY Dino Tote Bags
Learn basic embroidery skills during this class. We will use hand embroidery to decorate a canvas tote bag with a dinosaur.
For ages 11 and older. Registration required. To register, https://forms.gle/xH6NC7GExveAKUf76.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262