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HCCPL DIY Dino Tote Bags

HCCPL DIY Dino Tote Bags

Learn basic embroidery skills during this class. We will use hand embroidery to decorate a canvas tote bag with a dinosaur.
For ages 11 and older. Registration required. To register, https://forms.gle/xH6NC7GExveAKUf76.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/