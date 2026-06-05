HCCPL Enviropods

Join faculty and students from University of Kentucky next week at this FREE day camp for middle schoolers to learn about earth and weather hazards in Kentucky. Participants will use hands-on challenges, drones, virtual reality, and GIS to explore how researchers study tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, and other natural hazards. Rising 7th and 8th graders are eligible and lunch and snacks are provided. Learn more at: https://ees.as.uky.edu/enviropods

