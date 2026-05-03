HCCPL Epic Hour

Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.

May 5th- Mother’s Day Crafts (All Ages)

May 12th- Obstacle Bee Course (Kids) Sun Print Kits (Tweens & Teens)

May 19th- Mario Kart Night (All Ages)

May 26th- Deal or No Deal (All Ages)

