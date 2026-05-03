HCCPL Epic Hour
HCCPL Epic Hour
Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.
May 5th- Mother’s Day Crafts (All Ages)
May 12th- Obstacle Bee Course (Kids) Sun Print Kits (Tweens & Teens)
May 19th- Mario Kart Night (All Ages)
May 26th- Deal or No Deal (All Ages)
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through May 26, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262