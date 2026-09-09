HCCPL Epic Hour

Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.

September 1st- Glow in the Dark Mini Golf (All Ages)

September 8th- Donut Decorating with the Hopkinsville Police Dept. (All Ages)

September 15th- Soda Taste Testing (All Ages)

September 22nd- The Floor is Lava (Kids) and DIY Lava Lamps (Tweens and Teens)

September 29th- Salt Painting (Kids) and 3D Pens (Tweens and Teens)

