HCCPL Epic Hour
HCCPL Epic Hour
Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.
September 1st- Glow in the Dark Mini Golf (All Ages)
September 8th- Donut Decorating with the Hopkinsville Police Dept. (All Ages)
September 15th- Soda Taste Testing (All Ages)
September 22nd- The Floor is Lava (Kids) and DIY Lava Lamps (Tweens and Teens)
September 29th- Salt Painting (Kids) and 3D Pens (Tweens and Teens)
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Sep 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262