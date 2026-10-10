HCCPL Epic Hour

Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.

October 6th- Smores Stem Lab (All Ages)

October 13th- Poke In Art (Kids) Button Silhouettes (Tweens and Teens)

October 20th- Pinecone Bird Feeders (Kids) Light Switch Covers (Tweens and Teens)

October 27th- Frames Clay Monsters (Kids) Sugar Skull Bejeweled Craft (Tweens and Teens)

