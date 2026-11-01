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HCCPL How To Build A Charcuterie Board

HCCPL How To Build A Charcuterie Board

Learn the basics of assembling the perfect charcuterie board for the holidays. For ages 18 and older. Registration required.
To register — https://forms.gle/fw1U9WGfR1GqHWARA

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/