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HCCPL Intro To 3D Printing

HCCPL Intro To 3D Printing

Intro to 3D Printing will include demonstrations of our 3D printers working in single and multi-color print. HCCPL has two Bambu Lab P1S 3D printers that can print up to a 10″x10″x10″ model
Resources will also be available with information about do’s and don’ts of 3D printing.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/