HCCPL Intro To 3D Printing
HCCPL Intro To 3D Printing
Intro to 3D Printing will include demonstrations of our 3D printers working in single and multi-color print. HCCPL has two Bambu Lab P1S 3D printers that can print up to a 10″x10″x10″ model
Resources will also be available with information about do’s and don’ts of 3D printing.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262